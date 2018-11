Supporters of Islamic political party Tehrik Labaik Ya RasoolAllah protest, a day after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, and annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Nov 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Khadim Hussain Rizvi, head of religous political party Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, speaks to supporters during a march to Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAHAT DAR

The leader of the protests against Christian woman Asia Bibi's acquittal of blasphemy charges urged his followers Friday to go on a strike as negotiations with the Pakistan government to end the demonstrations failed.

Cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party said talks with the government had failed, and that the government and the country's main intelligence agency had threatened to open fire on them.