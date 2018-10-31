A handout photo made available by the governor of Punjab office, shows Asia Bibi, (full name Asia Noreen) a Pakistani Christian minority woman, who was on Nov. 8 sentenced to death by a local court for blasphemy, sitting beside Salman Taseer (not in picture), the governor of Punjab province, during their meeting at a prison in Sheikhupura, Pakistan on Nov. 20, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/GOVERNOR HOUSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Radical Islamist groups protested on Wednesday in a number of Pakistan cities against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the death sentence of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who had been convicted in 2010 of blasphemy.

"The protest for the sanctity of the Prophet has started. We will die (for the sanctity). We are not going to step back," radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) - which had threatened the judges of dire consequences if Asia Bibi was acquitted - said in a statement.