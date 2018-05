Hundreds of farmers from the Anti Inter-Oceanic Canal Movement are mobilizing to protest against Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco

Pro-government protesters gather to support Daniel Ortega's government in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 May 2018. Followers of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) gathered in support of the government of Daniel Ortega in response to the weeks of protest by an alliance of students, farmers, politicians and academics. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco

A man throws a flag of the current ruling party towards a burning vehicle as smoke rises from the Caruna Savings and Credit Cooperative headquarters during protests in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Members of the Red Cross assist an injured student during protests outside the National University of Engineering in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 May 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO BLANCO

A vehicle burns outside the National University of Engineering in Managua, Nicaragua, 30 May 2018. According to reports, at least 83 people have died in the ongoing socio-political crisis in Nicaragua since 18 April. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO BLANCO

The Nicaraguan government's main radio station, Tu Nueva Radio Ya, and a television channel critical of the government, 100 percent News, were attacked on Wednesday after a major opposition demonstration marched in the streets of Managua.

The attack on Tu Nueva Radio Ya radio station took place after a shooting in the vicinity of the Central American University (UCA) and the National University of Engineering (UNI), where at least 8 people were reportedly injured.