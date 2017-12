Anti nuclear activist and cattle farmer Masami Yoshizawa holds a symbolic bomb with a slogan predicting a large earthquake in Tokyo in 2020, at his 'Ranch of Hope' located 14 kilometers from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plants, in the Futaba district of Fukushima prefecture, in Odaka, Japan, 22 February 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN PLEASE REFER TO THIS ADVISORY NOTICE (epa05826405) FOR FULL PACKAGE TEXT

Anti nuclear activist and cattle farmer Masami Yoshizawa on his 'Ranch of Hope' located 14 kilometers from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plants, in the Futaba district of Fukushima prefecture, in Odaka, Japan, 22 February 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN PLEASE REFER TO THIS ADVISORY NOTICE (epa05826405) FOR FULL PACKAGE TEXT

Security guards inspect documents of cars entering the 20 kilometer restricted zone around the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plants in the Futaba district of Fukushima prefecture, in Futaba, Japan, 22 February 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN PLEASE REFER TO THIS ADVISORY NOTICE (epa05826405) FOR FULL PACKAGE TEXT

In the Japanese town of Futaba - one of the two towns that host the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant - radiation cleaning work began Monday, with the aim of making the town re-habitable by 2022.

Cleanup work has begun in areas which were contaminated with radioactive substances due to the nuclear accident caused by the Mar. 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, which led to the evacuation of the city and a ban on visiting the area, local authorities said.