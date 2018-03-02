(FILE) Tokyo Electric Power Company's staff points at the small gate to the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) at the primary containment vessel (PCV) of the Unit 5 reactor building, at the tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, northern Japan, Nov. 20, 2017 (issued on Nov. 21, 2017). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) View of the dome construction that will used to cover the unit 3 (or reactor number 3) in the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power plant on Feb., 19 2018. EPA-EFE/Nicolas Datiche / POOL

The operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant said Friday it has managed to control the accumulation of contaminated water in the plant and added that the extraction of melted atomic fuel from the reactors is the biggest challenge in the short and medium term.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) and the Japanese government, which is supervising the decommissioning of the plant, gave a positive assessment of the cleanup work's progress, a few days before the seventh anniversary of the catastrophe in Japan's northeastern Fukushima prefecture.