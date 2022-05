Thousands of pro-choice protesters gather for a rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 03 May 2022. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The anger of hundreds of young Americans over the possible revocation of the legal protection of abortion erupted Tuesday in front of the country's Supreme Court where protesters gathered to demand a halt to a rollback of rights.

"If I wanted the government involved with my uterus, I would f*ck a politician," "My body my choice" and "Keep abortion safe and legal" were some of the messages written on the dozens of banners and signs waved in front of the steps of the court.