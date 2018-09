A handout photo made available by the US Marine Corps on Sept. 13, 2018, shows Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune preparing for Hurricane Florence in Jacksonville, North Carolina, United States. EPA-EFE/US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez

Downtown businesses are boarded up hours before Hurricane Florence is expected to strike Wilmington, North Carolina, United States, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Downtown businesses are boarded up hours before Hurricane Florence is expected to strike Wilmington, North Carolina, United States, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

A handout photo made available by the US Air Force on Sept. 13, 2018, shows a US HC-C130J approaching the edge of Hurricane Florence after a two and a half hour flight from Savanah Air National Guard Base, Savanah, Georgia, United States. EPA-EFE/US Air Force/TSgt Chris Hibben

A handout photo made available by European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Alexander Gerst on Sept. 13, 2018, shows Hurricane Florence seen from the International Space Station (ISS). EPA-EFE/Alexander Gerst/ESA/NASA

The outer rain bands from Hurricane Florence began to be felt Thursday on the coast of North Carolina, where the Category 2 storm is expected to make landfall late in the day or early Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Florence weakened on Wednesday to Category 2 and is moving Thursday toward the southeast US coastline with maximum sustained winds of 165 kph (105 mph), the Miami-based NHC said in its 1500 GMT public advisory.