People make their way across the mud in the Colombian town of Rosas on April 21, 2019, after heavy rains caused a hillside to collapse, burying several homes and killing at least 15 people. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman

Rescue units work in the Colombian town of Rosas on April 21, 2019, after heavy rains caused a hillside to collapse, burying several homes and killing at least 15 people. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman

Rescue units work in the Colombian town of Rosas on April 21, 2019, after heavy rains caused a hillside to collapse, burying several homes and killing at least 15 people. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman

Rescue units work in the Colombian town of Rosas on April 21, 2019, after heavy rains caused a hillside to collapse, burying several homes and killing at least 15 people. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Guzman

Heavy rains that have been falling for days across much of Colombia resulted in at least 15 deaths on Sunday in a landslide that wiped out several homes in the town of Rosas in southwestern Cauca province.

Other emergencies also resulted from the rains in other parts of the country.