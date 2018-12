Indonesian villagers clean up their house after a tsunami on Anyer Beach in Karang Sugara village, Anyer, Banten, Indonesia, Dec. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZULKIFLI

Days of heavy rain on Indonesia’s Java coast was making it difficult Tuesday for search and rescue teams looking for survivors of the Sunda Strait tsunami.

The emergency teams were scouring about 100 kilometers of coastline in search of survivors trapped in the debris caused by Saturday's tsunami, which killed at least 373 people, injured 1,459 and left 128 missing.