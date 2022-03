An August 2021 photo provided by David Diaz Gonzales that shows an indigenous woman in Buenos Aires, an indigenous community in the Masisea district of the eastern Peruvian province of Ucayali. EFE/David Diaz Gonzales

A 22 August 2021 photo provided by David Diaz Gonzales that shows a boat near Buenos Aires, an indigenous community in the Masisea district of the eastern Peruvian region of Ucayali. EFE/David Diaz Gonzales

A 22 August 2021 photo provided by David Diaz Gonzales shows a section of rainforest that cleared to grow crops on land in Buenos Aires, an indigenous community in the Masisea district of the eastern Peruvian region of Ucayali. EFE/David Diaz Gonzales

Mennonites and indigenous people clash over deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon

A cool morning breeze and the sun's rays caress the back of Policarpo Sinarahua Taminchi, the 50-year-old leader of the Buenos Aires indigenous community in the eastern Peruvian region of Ucayali.

While walking with some of his companions, he observes the steady increase in deforestation since a group belonging to the Christian Mennonite movement encroached on a portion of their lands five years ago.