Tehran, 03/08/2021 - Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei listens to new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi during inauguration ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 03 August 2021.

Tehran, 03/08/2021 - New Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi with former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani during Raisi's inauguration ceremony, in Tehran, Iran, 03 August 2021.

Tehran, 03/08/2021 - Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei handing over the presidential precept to new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran, Iran, 03 August 2021.

The hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi, who was sworn in on Tuesday as Iran's new president, has pledged to improve the country's economy without relying on the outside world.

Raisi assumes power against a backdrop of a crippling economic crisis and water and power shortages in the country amid stalled negotiations with Western powers to rescue the 2015 nuclear agreement.