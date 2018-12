Sri Lankan political party supporters gather near the Supreme Court complex in anticipation of a landmark decision in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka's recently-appointed prime minister on Saturday resigned following nearly a two month-long political crisis in the country that followed his nomination.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation comes after the country's Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay a order by a lower court that had barred him and his cabinet from functioning, and the Parliament had passed two no-confidence motions against him.