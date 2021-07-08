Basil Rajapaksa, the younger brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, took oath as the finance minister of Sri Lanka Thursday.
Basil Rohana Rajapaksa observes Buddhist religious rites after assuming duties as Sri Lanka's new Minister of Finance at the ministry office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Basil Rohana Rajapaksa (C) assumes duties as Sri Lanka's new Minister of Finance at the ministry office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Basil Rohana Rajapaksa observes Buddhist religious rites after assuming duties as Sri Lanka's new Minister of Finance at the ministry office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Basil Rohana Rajapaksa (C), arrives to assume duties as Sri Lanka's new Minister of Finance at the ministry office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Basil Rohana Rajapaksa (C), arrives to assume duties as Sri Lanka's new Minister of Finance at the ministry office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 July 2021. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
