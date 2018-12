A former president of Madagascar is expected to lead the African island one more time after having garnered 54.91 percent of the counted votes, the national electoral commission (CENI) reported on Monday.

Andry Rajoelina, who held office between 2009 and 2014, competes with his predecessor Marc Ravalomanana, who gained 45.09 percent of the so far counted votes (more than 9 percent behind Rajoelina) in the country's runoff election that took place on Dec. 19.