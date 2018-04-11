Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday in this capital called for cooperation with democratic governments to deal with real public problems all over the world and confront "nationalistic myths" and "outdated populist ideas."
Rajoy issued his call at a conference on Spanish foreign policy in Latin America organized by the Libertad Foundation and the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI) for his official visit to Buenos Aires, a forum also attended by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.