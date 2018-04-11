Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rjoy (R) visits the Park of the Memory in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 11, 2018, to pay tribute to those disappeared and murdered between 1960 and 1983 in Argentina due to State terrorism. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (c) visits the Park of Memory in Buenos Aires on April 11, 2018, accompanies by the capital's deputy mayor, Diego Santilli (center-left) and Argentina's human rights and cultural pluralism secretary, Claudio Avruj (center-right). EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Wednesday in this capital called for cooperation with democratic governments to deal with real public problems all over the world and confront "nationalistic myths" and "outdated populist ideas."

Rajoy issued his call at a conference on Spanish foreign policy in Latin America organized by the Libertad Foundation and the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI) for his official visit to Buenos Aires, a forum also attended by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.