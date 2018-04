Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a luncheon offered by Argentine President Mauricio Macri at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy met with Argentine President Mauricio Macri here on Tuesday, with the two leaders saying they agree fully on the path their countries must follow toward economic prosperity, a course that includes adopting "courageous" reforms and creating international confidence.

Macri and Rajoy met at the Casa Rosada on the first day of the Spanish premier's visit to Buenos Aires, the first by a Spanish prime minister in the last 10 years.