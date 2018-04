Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (c.) initiates Tuesday, April 10, 2018, his state visit to Buenos Aires with a ceremony at the monument to Gen. Jose de San Martin, one of the heroes of Argentine independence. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (c.), seen here with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie (r.), initiates Tuesday, April 10, 2018, his state visit to Buenos Aires with a ceremony at the monument to Gen. Jose de San Martin, one of the heroes of Argentine independence. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy initiated Tuesday the official agenda of his trip to Buenos Aires by laying a floral tribute at the monument of Gen. Jose de San Martin, one of the heroes of Argentine independence.

Rajoy, who arrived late Monday afternoon in Buenos Aires, on Tuesday went to the plaza named after the Liberator to honor his memory, and afterwards on the streets of the Argentine capital set out on the walk he typically takes at the start of his day.