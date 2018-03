(FILE) Myanmar border guard police officers patrol along a beach near a makeshift camp at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov. 12, 2017 (reissued Mar. 2, 2018). EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

(FILE) A Rohingya woman stands at the door of her makeshift shack in the Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, Dec. 12, 2017 (issued Dec. 13, 2017). EPA-EFE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) A view of burned belongings lying on the ground at the destroyed Koe Tan Kauk Muslim village in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Jordan's Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, delivers his annual report, during the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein reiterated Wednesday his suspicions that acts of genocide were committed in Rakhine State of western Myanmar, which is home to the ethnic Muslim minority Rohingyas.

He also claimed that the alleged mass graves of the victims are being destroyed or made to disappear.