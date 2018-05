Filipino protesters hold a banner against the United States and Israel during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino protester delivers a message against the United States and Israel during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino protesters burn a mock flag representing the United States and Israel during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Protesters in Manila held a demonstration Tuesday to denounce the killing of 60 Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza by Israel security forces.

At least 60 people have died following mass demonstrations on Monday along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip against the transfer of the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.