Filipino Muslim women and their supporters participate in a rally at the EDSA Shrine in Mandaluyong, Philippines, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A women holds a flag during a rally at the EDSA Shrine in Mandaluyong, Philippines, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Muslim women and their supporters participate in a rally at the EDSA Shrine in Mandaluyong, Philippines, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Dozens of Muslim women from the Bangsamoro region were rallying on Wednesday to urge legislators to pass the Bangsamoro Basic Law, which would establish a new autonomous political entity in the southern Philippines.

The demonstrators gathered at the EDSA Shrine in Mandaluyong, east of the capital city, Manila, an epa-efe journalist reports.