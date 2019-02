A model has her make-up done backstage before the Tadashi Shoji fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, Feb 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Model queue up backstage before the Tadashi Shoji fashion show during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, Feb 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A model takes to the catwalk presenting a creation by Japanese designer Tadashi Shoji during New York Fashion Week in New York, New York, Feb 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Former model Christie Brinkley (L) laughs as she walks down the catwalk past her daughter, model Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook (R) as they present creations by Elie Tahari during the New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, Feb 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The glamor of both the American Ralph Lauren and the Israeli Elie Tahari inaugurated New York Fashion Week, which celebrated its first day on Thursday.

Ralph Lauren immersed himself in elegance and luxury with a Spring 2019 collection dominated by feminine and slender designs with luxurious and sophisticated materials in black and gold, and sometimes white.