A Yemeni girl (C) stands in line amongst women to receive local charity-provided food for Iftar, the meal traditionally taken after sunset prayers to break the Ramadan daily fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Sana'a, Yemen, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis stand in line to receive local charity-provided food for Iftar, the meal traditionally taken after sunset prayers to break the Ramadan daily fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Sana'a, Yemen, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A volunteer gives local charity-provided food for Iftar, the meal traditionally taken after sunset prayers to break the Ramadan daily fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Sana'a, Yemen, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Lines of up to 3,000 people waiting for food handouts in Yemen's capital city not only cast light on the dire poverty afflicting the war-torn nation but also personified the added emphasis on charitable acts that, as well as daily fasting and prayers, are a key feature of the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic calendar, which was entering its midway point in the Muslim world Wednesday.

The hundreds of impoverished families gathered in the humble Hezyaz neighborhood of south Sana'a patiently waiting for free rations of rice, soup, milk and bread handed out by local NGO Amalna, which said it receives more charitable donations during Ramadan than any other time of year.