African National Congress (ANC) supporters wait for their leader during the final ANC rally prior to the elections, in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

African National Congress (ANC) supporters wait for their leader during the final ANC rally prior to the elections, in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

African national Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramphosa delivers a speech at the Ellis Park Stadium during the final ANC rally prior to the elections held in, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed Sunday to punish government officials found guilty of corruption and urged South Africans to vote for his African National Congress party ahead of May 8 elections.

Ramaphosa acknowledged his party had made mistakes and that corruption had caused severe damage.