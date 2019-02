(L-R) Rami Malek holds his Oscar for Actor in a leading Role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' Olivia Colman holds her award for Actress in a Leading Role for 'The Favourite,' Regina King holds her award for 'Actress in a Supporting Role for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' and Mahershala Ali holds his award for Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Green Book' as they pose in the press room during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The Egyptian village 2019 Oscar Award Winner for Best Actor, Rami Malek's parents hailed from on Tuesday told EFE the 37-year-old actor was a new "Egyptian Pharaoh."

Malek's parents emigrated to the United States in 1978 from Faltaous, a small village in the Egyptian province of Minya, located about four hours south of the North African country's capital, Cairo, along the River Nile.