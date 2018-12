With palms together in traditional salute, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa (C), surrounded by party parliamentarians, participates in religious observances after signing his letter of resignation from the Prime Minister's post at his official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

United National party (UNP) leader and Member of Parliament Ranil Wickreesinghe leave the chamber after Parliament was adjourned in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday took oath as the prime minister of Sri Lanka, nearly two months after his sudden ouster that had steeped the country into a deep political crisis.

The leader of the United National Party took over as the prime minister of the country at a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat, a day after former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who had replaced Wickremesinghe in October, stepped down.