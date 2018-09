A handout photo made available by the Los Angeles Times shows Marion “Suge” Knight exits court after after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2018. The plea deal calls for Knight, 53, to serve 28 years in state prison. EPA-EFE/GARY CORONADO / LOS ANGELES TIMES / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Los Angeles Times shows Judge Ronald S. Coen accepts a plea from Marion 'Suge' Knight of no contest to voluntary manslaughter at the Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2018. The plea deal calls for Knight, 53, to serve 28 years in state prison. EPA/GARY CORONADO / LOS ANGELES TIMES / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Los Angeles Times shows Marion 'Suge' Knight (L) with attorney Albert DeBlanc (R) as he pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2018. The plea deal calls for Knight, 53, to serve 28 years in state prison. EPA-EFE/GARY CORONADO / LOS ANGELES TIMES / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Record producer Marion 'Suge' Knight, one of the key figures in American rap music, on Thursday agreed to serve 28 years in prison for a charge of manslaughter in exchange for other charges against him being dropped.

Marion Suge Knight on Thursday pleaded no contest to manslaughter from a 2015 hit-and-run incident in Compton, a city some 20 km south of Los Angeles.