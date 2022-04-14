In a rural India dominated by the Hindu caste system, those from higher castes forcibly maintain their hold on power, often using rape of untouchable or Dalit women as one of the tools to assert their control and supremacy over them.
Rape used as a tool to assert caste supremacy in rural India
A Dalit woman outside her home in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, India. EFE/Moncho Torres
Security forces members standing guard at the house of the rape victim in Hathras following threats after the aggressors were arrested, Uttar Pradesh, India. EFE/Moncho Torres
Houses of Dalits situated outside the village, in an unhygienic place in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, India. EFE/Moncho Torres