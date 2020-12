Epidemiologist Hilda Aleman holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 15 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Epidemiologist Hilda Aleman administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 15 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Epidemiologist Hilda Aleman administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a man at Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 15 December 2020. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Just nine months since the onset of the coronavirus crisis in Puerto Rico, the United States commonwealth on Tuesday became one of the first territories worldwide to launch a Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

San Juan's Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital was the first medical facility on the Caribbean island to start inoculating health professionals, followed by Hospital Damas and Hospital Episcopal San Lucas in Ponce and the Doctors Center Hospital in Carolina, among others.