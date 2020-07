US President Donald J. Trump (L) meets with US entertainer Kanye West (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2018 (reissued 05 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Kim Kardashian and husband, US rapper Kanye West (R), attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 09 February 2020 (reissued 05 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/RINGO CHIU

US entertainer Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 October 2018 (reissued 05 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Rapper Kanye West has registered with the United States’ Federal Election Commission and on Thursday qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot.

Oklahoma is the first state in which West met the requirements before the filing deadline on Wednesday after submitting the necessary paperwork and paying the required $35,000. EFE-EPA