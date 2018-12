A security personnel prepares to take his post at the office entrance of online media website Rappler in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Maria Ressa (C), Chief Executive Officer of online media website Rappler, arrives to join a demonstration calling for press freedom in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The president of Rappler, a media outlet known to be critical of the Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, posted bail on Monday after being accused of tax evasion.

Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) president Maria Ressa posted bail of 60,000 pesos ($1,140) at Pasig City Regional Trial Court in Manila, according images published by Rappler showing her signing a document.