Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, reacts during an interview in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Maria Ressa, an award-winning journalist and chief of online news portal Rappler, was arrested Wednesday for cyber libel over a 2012 report on a businessman published on the website.

Rappler, which has often been targeted for criticizing President Rodrigo Duterte's policies, tweeted that, "NBI officers arrested Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa (@mariaressa) in connection with a cyber libel case filed by the justice department."