MIA11. MIAMI (FL, EEUU), 11/01/2019.- Photograph courtesy of Heritage Auctions, showing the reverse of a rare penny with the effigy of Abraham Lincoln that was minted on copper by mistake in 1943 and sold for more than $ 200,000 at a numismatic auction held in Florida, the house reported Friday. EPA-EFE/Heritage Auctions/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

MIA10. MIAMI (FL, EEUU), 11/01/2019.- Photograph courtesy of Heritage Auctions, showing the face of a rare penny with the effigy of Abraham Lincoln that was minted in copper by mistake in 1943 and sold for more than $200,000 at a numismatic auction held in Florida, the house reported Friday. According to Heritage Auctions, only between ten and fifteen copies of pennies were minted in copper instead of zinc-coated steel, which was what was used during World War II, because the so-called "red metal" was used to make ammunition for the Army. EPA-EFE/Heritage Auctions/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A one-cent US coin that was minted in bronze by mistake in 1943 sold for more than $200,000 at an auction in Florida, the auction house said Friday.

Heritage Auctions said that no more than 15 penny coins from the period were minted in copper instead of zinc-coated steel, which was being used during World War II because copper - a component of bronze - was reserved for munitions.