A handout photo provided by the Israel Antiquities Authority following the announcement of the discovery of a 9,000-year-old stone mask in the southern occupied West Bank dating back to the Neolithic period, Jerusalem, Israel. EPA-EFE/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY HANDOUT

Ronit Lupu, an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority, holds a 9,000-year-old stone mask at the Rockefeller Museum in East Jerusalem, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

An extremely rare 9,000-year-old stone mask was recently unearthed in the occupied West Bank near the southern city of Hebron, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday.

The mask was found lying in a field a few months ago, and its discovery has reinforced archaeologists' theory that they had located a center for producing stone masks dating to the Neolithic period.