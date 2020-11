A handout photo provided by the Galapagos National Park on Nov. 26, 2020 shows a penguin with apparent leucism, a rare condition in these animals. EFE/HANDOUT/Jimmy Patiño / Galapagos National Park / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

A penguin with an apparent leucism, a rare condition in these animals, has recently been spotted on one of the Galapagos Islands, the Galapagos National Park reported Thursday.

A local naturalist guide first discovered it on Nov. 19 at the Punta Vicente Roca site, on the northern coastline of Isabela Island, while on a tour with a sailor and two foreign tourists. EFE-EPA