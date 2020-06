Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts during the Carabao Cup first round semi-final soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City held at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 07 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL

The United Kingdom’s prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday reversed a decision not to extend a free school meal voucher program through the summer break following public pressure and a tenacious campaign from Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The England star drew on his own personal childhood experiences when he penned an open letter to MPs urging them to protect vulnerable families and stretch the food voucher payment scheme for less advantaged children in England over the school break. EFE-EPA