Cuban President Raul Castro (C), set to step down in a week, attends a group birthday party at a school for special needs children in Havana, Cuba, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Estudios Revolucion/Cubadebate

President Raul Castro, set to step down in a week, attended a group birthday party at a school for special needs children in Havana, Cuban state media said Thursday.

"I am thrilled. When I see things like this my admiration for Fidel grows, since he founded this school in 1989, a very difficult year for our country, at a time when we didn't even know how we were going to subsist," the president said, as reported by Granma, the official Communist Party newspaper.