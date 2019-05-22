Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza (l), along with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez (r), speak at the inauguration of the 18th Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba) in Havana on May 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The head of the Cuban Communist Party, Raul Castro, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and expressed their support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

Castro and Diaz-Canel met on Monday evening with Arreaza, who arrived in Havana to participate in the 18th Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba), where one of the key issues to be discussed will be the situation in Venezuela.