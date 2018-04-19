Although he stepped down as Cuba's president on Thursday, transforming himself into "a soldier alongside the people," Raul Castro will not lose a smidgen of power on the communist island, where his opinion will continue to carry undeniable weight in the government's key decisions, not only as the leader of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) but also of the Revolution itself.

The 86-year-old Castro "will lead in the decisions of greatest significance for the present and the future of the nation," said his successor, Miguel Diaz-Canel, 57, in his first speech as president, a good part of which focused on emphasizing the legacy of his mentor during his 12 years at the country's helm.