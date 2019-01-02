Former Cuban president and leader of the island's Communist Party Raul Castro on Tuesday urged the nation to strengthen its defenses and prepare "for the worst scenarios" vis-a-vis the US, the government of which he accused of having resumed the policy of "confrontation."

In a speech in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba on the 60th anniversary of the 1959 Cuban Revolution, the 87-year-old leader said that it is the duty of all Cubans to prepare themselves "meticulously for all scenarios, including the worst ... (and) not to leave room for uncertainty and improvisation."