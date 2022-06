A bulldozer dismantles structures outside a mosque during the demolition drive of illegal structures in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, India 20 April 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

India's top court Thursday refused to stop the government from bulldozing houses after the authorities razed several homes of Muslims in an alleged retaliatory action against the minority community for holding violent protests.

"We cannot stay demolitions," the court said, hearing a petition by a Muslim group against bringing down illegally constructed residential complexes.