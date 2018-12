A giant campaign poster of the ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary in seen on a busy street in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

The electoral commission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo acknowledged Saturday that it did not yet have all electoral resources needed for the upcoming polls, but assured that the material would be available before midnight.

More than 38 million Congolese are being called to cast their ballots in general, presidential, legislative and provincial elections, which have been delayed since the end of 2016.