Rafael Antonio Botero Restrepo (C), member of the ELN guerrilla, was arrested on Thursday by Colombian authorities in Bogota, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Policia de Colombia

Colombian authorities arrested Thursday a member of the ELN guerrilla group suspected of organizing a Jan. 27 attack on police in Barranquilla that left six officers dead and 40 wounded.

President Juan Manuel Santos announced the arrest of Rafael Antonio Botero Restrepo during his closing statement at the VI Colombia-Ecuador Binational Cabinet meeting in the western city of Pereira.