An exterior view of the Johannesberg Castle where peace talks on Yemen are expected to take place this week, in Rimbo, some 50km north of Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JANERIK HENRIKSSON

An exterior view of the Johannesberg Castle where peace talks on Yemen are expected to take place this week, in Rimbo, some 50km north of Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JANERIK HENRIKSSON

Police vehicles are seen near the premises of the Johannesberg Castle where peace talks on Yemen are expected to take place this week, in Rimbo, some 50km north of Stockholm, Sweden, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JANERIK HENRIKSSON SWEDEN OUT

A Yemeni rebel delegation has traveled to Sweden for upcoming United Nations-mediated peace talks, aimed at ending years of war in Yemen, EFE reported on Tuesday.

The Houthis took off from the international airport of Sana'a, accompanied by the United Nations' special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, who arrived in the capital city on Monday in a bid to pave the way for the planned peace talks