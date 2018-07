A next of kin of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 pasengger (L) chats with the Malaysian ICAO ANNEX 13 Safety Investigation Team for MH370 members, Mohd Shah Mahmood (R), and Mohan Suppiah (C) after a media briefing at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

MH370 safety investigation reports in a pile during a media briefing at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 30 July 2018. Malaysia has released the final report into the mystery of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappearance on Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The Malaysian ICAO ANNEX 13 Safety Investigation Team for MH370 member, Kok Soo Chon speaks during a media briefing at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian authorities said a report it released Monday on the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 maintains that the aircraft was re-routed manually although they could not determine the cause behind it.

The head of the official investigation, Kok Soo Chon, said at a press conference that the aircraft - which disappeared on Mar. 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard - changed its direction manually, and third-party sabotage could not be ruled out.