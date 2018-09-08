View of damage that still remans in southern Mexico's Oaxaca state on Sept. 7, 2018, from the earthquake that exactly one year ago to the day crumbled hundreds of facades and collapsed buildings down to their foundations. One year later, the challenge remains the same: reconstruction. EFE-EPA/Luis Villalobos

Finding one's way around Union Hidalgo was complicated after the earthquake on Sept. 7, 2017, which crumbled hundreds of facades and collapsed buildings down to their foundations. One year later, as in other municipalities of southern Mexico, the challenge remains the same: reconstruction.

Some 10 minutes before midnight, a powerful magnitude-8.2 earthquake shook the state of Chiapas and spread its wreckage through the southern and central parts of the country, causing massive devastation that left, besides serious damage to homes and heritage, 98 people dead.