Tourists from China take selfies in front of a huge paper Lantern at Kaminarimon Gate of Sensoji temple in Tokyo downtown of Asakusa, Japan, Jan. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A record 15.89 million foreign tourists visited Japan during the first six months of 2018, a 15.6 percent jump year-on-year, the Japan National Tourism Organization said on Wednesday.

If the trend continues, the number of tourists in the country could surpass 30 million visitors in one year for the first time, a promising development for the Japanese government, which has announced a target of attracting 40 million annual visitors by 2020, when Tokyo hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games.