A handout photo made available by the Estonian Reform Party shows their chairwoman Kaja Kallas (C) adressing supporters and attendants of the party's election party in Tallin, Estonia, late Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ESTONIAN REFORM PARTY HANDOUT

Women did better than ever before in the general election that took place over the weekend in the small Baltic country of Estonia, with the political orientation of society simultaneously taking a decisive step towards the right.

Estonia’s Social Democratic Party, which was part of the ruling coalition, lost 5 of the 15 seats is held in Estonia’s 101-seat parliament.