Former teacher and climber Ada Tsang Yin-hung has achieved the record for the fastest female ascent of Everest in just 25 hours and 50 minutes, a challenge she set herself four years ago because in life "you have to aim high."
Record-breaking female Mount Everest climber: ‘you have to aim high’
Kathmandu (Nepal), 30/05/2021.- Hong Kong's climber Tsang Yin-hung gestures upon her arrival from Everest base camp in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 May 2021. Hong Kong mountaineer Tsang Yin-hung, a former teacher, reportedly has recorded the world's fastest ascent of Everest by a woman with a time of just under 26 hours. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Kathmandu (Nepal), 30/05/2021.- Hong Kong's climber Tsang Yin-hung upon her arrival from Everest base camp in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 May 2021. Hong Kong mountaineer Tsang Yin-hung, a former teacher, reportedly has recorded the world's fastest ascent of Everest by a woman with a time of just under 26 hours. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Kathmandu (Nepal), 30/05/2021.- Hong Kong'Äôs climber Tsang Yin-hung (C) waves along with her expedition team members upon her arrival from Everest base camp in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 May 2021. Hong Kong mountaineer Tsang Yin-hung, a former teacher, reportedly has recorded the world's fastest ascent of Everest by a woman with a time of just under 26 hours. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Former teacher and climber Ada Tsang Yin-hung has achieved the record for the fastest female ascent of Everest in just 25 hours and 50 minutes, a challenge she set herself four years ago because in life "you have to aim high."