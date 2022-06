Thousands of migrants move northward toward the US-Mexico border from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on 6 June 2022 as part of what is being described as the largest-ever caravan. EFE/ Juan Manuel Blanco

A huge caravan of nearly 15,000 migrants, the most numerous to date, departed the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas on Monday with the goal of reaching the United States.

That journey was timed to coincide with the beginning of the Summit of the Americas, a five-day event in Los Angeles where the immigration issue will be a major focal point.