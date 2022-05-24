The unprecedented rise in fuel prices in Sri Lanka, with an astonishing 25 percent jump registered on Tuesday, along with an acute shortage linked to the ongoing economic crisis, is preventing its citizens from traveling even for medical purposes.
Record fuel price surge forces Sri Lankans to stay home
A boy waits to buy fuel at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 24 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
People wait to buy fuel at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 24 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
People wait to buy fuel at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 24 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
People wait to buy fuel at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 24 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
A gas station worker fills a bike at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 24 May 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE